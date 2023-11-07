Jarrett announced Tuesday via social media that he underwent successful surgery to address a torn ACL in his right knee.

Jarrett was placed on injured reserve last week, just two days after he tore his ACL in the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Titans. He'll now begin the recovery process from surgery, but assuming he hits no snags in his rehab, Jarrett should have a chance at being fully cleared when training camps open in late July. The 30-year-old defensive tackle appeared in eight games for Atlanta this season, logging 23 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.