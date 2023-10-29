Jarrett hurt his knee during the first quarter of Sunday's game against Tennessee and is questionable to return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Jarrett's injury occurred early in the contest, and he subsequently headed to the locker room. His potential absence would be a major blow against Derrick Henry and the Titans' offense. LaCale London has stepped in to replace Jarrett for the time being.
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Three tackles in opener•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Back-to-back games with sack•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Records sack in win•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Strong showing in season opener•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Set to be more versatile in 2022•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Secures extension•