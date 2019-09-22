Jarrett (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The injuries are stacking up on the Falcons' defense, as Takkarist McKinley (knee) and Keanu Neal (Achilles) have already left. Jarrett made one tackle for a loss before leaving this contest. Jack Crawford figures to take on Jarrett's workload for the time being.