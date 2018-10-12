Head coach Dan Quinn indicated that Jarrett (ankle) is on trajectory to return in the near future, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports. "He is making big improvement," Quinn said Thursday. "He can step off and push off and get off. So, he'll take it a step further today with the rehab portion of things, and then we'll make an assessment as we get into Friday."

Atlanta desperately wants to get its young defensive tackle back into the lineup, with three other starters -- Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Deion Jones -- already on the shelf for an extended period of time. The front seven is attempting to hold down Tampa Bay's struggling ground attack in Week 6, but it remains in doubt if Jarrett will contribute to that effort, having missed his fifth consecutive practice Thursday. Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones and Jacquizz Rodgers have collectively failed to record a touchdown on the season, and no member of the trio has exceeded 70 rushing yards in any of the Bucs' four games.