Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Injury not serious
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he expects to have Jarrett (toe) available for practice near the end of the week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jarrett suffered a toe injury during Sunday's loss to the Colts. While it appears that the starting defensive tackle may not participate in practice to begin the week, it doesn't appears as though Jarrett is nursing a long-term injury. It remains to be seen whether Jarrett will manage to suit up Week 4 versus the Titans.
