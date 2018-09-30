Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Leaves with injury Sunday
Jarrett is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals with an ankle injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jarrett has at least three tackles in every game this season and 13 overall. Jack Crawford will fill in while the 25-year-old is being evaluated.
