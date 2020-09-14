Jarrett collected four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a tackle for loss during Sunday's 38-25 loss to Seattle.
Jarrett continues his transformation into a household name, having earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and so far in 2020 looking every bit like an elite defensive tackle. Starting 16 games for the second time in his NFL career last year, Jarrett generated six-plus sacks for a second consecutive season. His strong pass-rushing form remains intact as he led the way to three team sacks for Atlanta on Sunday. Dallas may be without starting right tackle Cameron Erving (knee) after he suffered an injury during Sunday Night Football, leaving the Cowboys' offensive line potentially depleted for a Week 2 matchup against Jarrett and the Falcons' front.
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Excited to team up with Fowler•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Establishes multiple career highs•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Tallies another sack in Week 16 win•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Earns first Pro Bowl nod of career•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Racks up six tackles•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Sack machine in Week 10 win•