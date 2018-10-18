Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Limited in practice Thursday
Jarrett (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.comreports.
Jarrett has missed two consecutive games, but is ready to retake the field Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports. Coach Dan Quinn spoke positively of Jarrett's chances to return against the Giants on Monday earlier this week, so it would seem that the defensive tackle is trending in the right direction. Jarrett's situation nonetheless warrants monitoring, as he may need to log a full participation in practice before returning to the starting lineup.
