Jarrett (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jarrett hasn't missed a game since 2018, and the defensive tackle was able to suit up in Week 4 after injuring his hip in Week 3. While he may not upgrade to a full practice at any point, Jarrett's likely to tough it out come Sunday's game against the Panthers.
