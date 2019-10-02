Play

Jarrett was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with an elbow injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jarrett battled a toe injury last week but avoided an injury designation and played 54 snaps against the Titans. The fact the 26-year-old is still practicing despite the new injury keeps him on track to play Week 5.

