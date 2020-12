Jarrett (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Jarrett is back on the injury report again with the groin injury that has caused him to manage his practice reps this season. The Clemson product has yet to miss time this season, playing 79 percent of defensive snaps in last week's loss to New Orleans. If he continues to practice in some fashion this week he'll likely be out there for Week 14 against the Chargers.