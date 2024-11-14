Jarrett (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett injured his Achilles in Week 9 against the Cowboys, but that didn't prevent him from playing against the Saints this past Sunday. Unless he downgrades to a DNP on Friday, the 2015 fifth-round pick should be able to suit up against Denver on Sunday. Jarrett has registered 19 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, through the first 10 games of the regular season.