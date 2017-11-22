Jarrett had three tackles (two solo) and one sack against the Seahawks on Monday.

Jarrett now has 37 tackles (23 solo) and 1.5 sacks through 10 games, He's not a fantasy force to be reckoned with, but with favorable matchups like the Seahawks offensive line, he may be able to get to the quarterback.

