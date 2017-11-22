Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Makes sack Monday
Jarrett had three tackles (two solo) and one sack against the Seahawks on Monday.
Jarrett now has 37 tackles (23 solo) and 1.5 sacks through 10 games, He's not a fantasy force to be reckoned with, but with favorable matchups like the Seahawks offensive line, he may be able to get to the quarterback.
