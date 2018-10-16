Head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he hopes to get Jarrett (ankle) back for the Falcons' Week 7 game against the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Though Jarrett missed his second straight game in sitting out Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, he did seem to progress somewhat in his recovery from an ankle injury. The dependable defensive tackle was a non-participant in practice preceding the loss to Pittsburgh in Week 5, but was able to take the field on a limited basis last week for the Falcons' Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. Atlanta wants to get Jarrett back for a showdown with the explosive Saquon Barkley in Week 7, and a Giants rush offense that ranks among the bottom 10 teams in the league (87.5 yards per game).