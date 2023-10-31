The Falcons placed Jarrett (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday that Jarrett tore his ACL in the first quarter of the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Titans on Sunday. Jarrett had only missed three games in his career since being taken by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and started in 120 of 135 appearances. He finishes the 2023 season with 23 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 sacks, in eight games.