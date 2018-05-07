Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Next man up for contract extension
The Falcons' attention will shift to getting new deals done for Jarrett and offensive tackle Jake Matthews now that Matt Ryan has agreed to a five-year extension with the team, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports .
Jarrett has provided Atlanta with an exponential return on investment since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, developing into one of the premier run stoppers in the NFL. The 25-year-old Clemson alum paced all interior defenders in tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage last season with 16, per Pro Football Focus. Even after adding promising defensive tackle prospect Deadrin Senat in the third round of April's draft, defensive tackle remains one of the thinnest position groups on the roster, hence the team's urgency to lock up a proven commodity in Jarrett.
