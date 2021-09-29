Jarrett recorded four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Giants.
Jarrett burst through the Giants' offensive line and took down Daniel Jones for his first sack of the season. Last year, he recorded 52 tackles and four sacks. He's off to a solid start with eight stops and a sack through three contests this year.
