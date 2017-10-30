Jarrett tallied seven total tackles (four solo) and half a sack in a 25-20 win over the Jets.

Jarrett is averaging more than five tackles a game over his last five contests, and he has even more value if he can continue to get to the quarterback. If you're searching the waiver wire for down lineman this week with six teams on a bye, there are worse options out there than Jarrett.

