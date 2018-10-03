Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Out for Week 5
Jarrett (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, 92.9 The Game reports.
Jarrett's absence will leave the team without a key big body along the defensive line, owning 16 tackles (nine solo) on 212 defensive snaps through the first four games. In his absence, Jack Crawford, Terrell McClain, Deadrin Senat and the newly signed Michael Bennett could be in store for additional run.
