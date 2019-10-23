Play

Jarrett (abdomen) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jarrett logged his lowest snap share (61 percent) of the season in Week 7 against the Rams, so perhaps he suffered this injury at some point during the loss. The fifth-year pro's absence could leave major void on the Falcons' interior defensive line, which will be a problem against the Seahawks' run-heavy offense.

