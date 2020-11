Jarrett (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett has been a recurring member of the injury report this year with back and hip issues. He has avoided missing time, often playing more than 90 percent of the snaps on defense lately. This knee injury appears to be new. If he stays on the practice field all week, however, he'll have a good chance to play Sunday versus the Raiders.