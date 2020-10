Jarrett (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett played through a hip injury over the last two games, and now he's bothered by a back issue. This is worth monitoring as the week goes on, as Jarrett consistently leads the Falcons' defensive line in snaps, and he's recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks through five contests.