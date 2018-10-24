Jarrett accounted for six tackles and two sacks during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.

Jarrett was a stalwart for the Falcons defense in Week 7 after missing back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Not only did Jarrett sack Eli Manning on two occasions Monday night, but he also stuffed the Giants quarterback on a goal-line sneak within the final minute of regulation to run 15 seconds off the clock and further inhibit New York's ability to spark a late comeback. When the Falcons return from a bye to take on the Redskins Nov. 4, Jarrett will be tasked with slowing down Adrian Peterson and a Redskins rushing attack that averages 119 yards per game.