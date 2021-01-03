Jarrett (groin) is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jarrett has gone without a game absence over four of the past five seasons, but it's uncertain if he'll be able to return to his defensive tackle spot Sunday after suffering a first-half injury. The 27-year-old recently earned his second Pro Bowl nod in as many seasons, as he stands with a total of 52 tackles, 20 QB hits, a fumble recovery and four sacks heading into halftime of Week 17.