Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Racks up seven tackles in loss
Jarrett compiled five solo tackles and two assists, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
Freshly inked to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in July, Jarrett has so far been delivering for a Falcons defense that has not. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has averaged one tackle for loss and nearly one QB hit per game, while establishing a pace through five weeks that is set to yield him six sacks for a second consecutive year. Atlanta's defense, meanwhile, ranks bottom 10 in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns allowed to opposing running backs, while also collecting just five sacks as a team, tied with Miami and Denver for worst in the NFL.
