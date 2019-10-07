Jarrett compiled five solo tackles and two assists, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.

Freshly inked to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in July, Jarrett has so far been delivering for a Falcons defense that has not. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has averaged one tackle for loss and nearly one QB hit per game, while establishing a pace through five weeks that is set to yield him six sacks for a second consecutive year. Atlanta's defense, meanwhile, ranks bottom 10 in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns allowed to opposing running backs, while also collecting just five sacks as a team, tied with Miami and Denver for worst in the NFL.