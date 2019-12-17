Play

Jarrett collected six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers.

The Pro-Bowl buzz continues to build around Jarrett, as the 2015 fifth-round draft choice now has 5.5-plus sacks in consecutive seasons, as well as a career high 65 tackles with two games remaining in the 2019 campaign. Jarrett has tackles for loss in back-to-back outings, but carries a five-game drought in the sack department heading into a Week 16 matchup against a Jacksonville offensive line that ranks among the bottom half of the league with 36 sacks allowed.

