Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Rallying defense after 1-2 start
Jarrett is urging his teammates to avoid making injury-related excuses, and to pull together for a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "Definitely tough losses," Jarrett said Tuesday when referring to season-ending injuries of Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles). "We just have to rally together. We have to get back to work."
One of the NFL's emerging defensive talents, Jarrett has compiled 13 tackles through three games -- but the Falcons' rush defense is struggling mightily as a unit heading into Week 4, ranking 28th in the NFL with 125.7 yards surrendered per game. The Atlanta front seven may not have to deal with Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee) Sunday, but Giovani Bernard performed well in his stead against the Panthers, racking up 86 combined scrimmage yards and a score on 17 offensive touches in Week 3.
