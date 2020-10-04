Jarrett (hip) will play in Monday's game versus the Packers.

Jarrett will avoid missing his first game since the 2018 season. The Clemson product is off to a hot start this year with 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery through three games, and he'll be tasked with slowing down running back Aaron Jones and pressuring Aaron Rodgers in Week 4.

More News