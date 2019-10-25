Jarrett (abdomen) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jarrett was added to the injury report Wednesday as a non-participant, but the abdominal issue didnt end up impacting his availability for Week 8. The 26-year-old has 36 tackles (19 solo) with two sacks and two forced fumbles through seven games.

