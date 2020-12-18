Jarrett (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The 27-year-old was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but the groin issue won't affect his availability for this weekend. Jarrett should continue to see a heavy workload at defensive tackle for Atlanta.
