Jarrett (toe) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jarrett was a full participant in Friday's practice and appears fully recovered from his toe injury. The fifth-year pass rusher is facing a prime matchup in IDP formats, considering that Marcus Mariota was sacked nine times by Jacksonville in Week 3.

