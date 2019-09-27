Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Ready to go
Jarrett (toe) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Jarrett was a full participant in Friday's practice and appears fully recovered from his toe injury. The fifth-year pass rusher is facing a prime matchup in IDP formats, considering that Marcus Mariota was sacked nine times by Jacksonville in Week 3.
