Jarrett (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jarrett was limited in Friday's practice but he handled 78 percent of defensive snaps Week 4 while playing through this lingering hip injury, so it doesn't look as though his workload is in much danger of diminishing versus Carolina. As the Falcons eye their first win of the season, Jarrett will be counted on to pressure Teddy Bridgewater and slow down Mike Davis.