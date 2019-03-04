Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Receives franchise tag
Jarrett received a franchise tag Monday from the Falcons, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
The Falcons' decision to apply the franchise tag to Jarrett prevents him from hitting free agency in March, and allows both sides more time to negotiate towards a long-term agreement. If Jarrett and the Falcons are unable to reach agreeable terms by July 15, Jarrett will play under a one-year deal for 2019 with his salary expected to land around $15.2 million. Jarrett flashed as one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL last season, logging 52 tackles (27 solo), six sacks and three forced fumbles across 14 games.
