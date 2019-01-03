Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Receives ringing endorsement from GM
General manager Thomas Dimitroff said of Jarrett on Thursday, "We would like to have (him) back for many years to come," Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jarrett continues to emerge as one of the NFL's most disruptive defensive tackles, this year collecting 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in his fourth pro campaign. He established himself as a fearsome run stopper in 2017 by leading all interior defensive linemen with 16 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage (per Pro Football Focus), but this year he flashed talent as a pass rusher as well by finishing second on the team with six sacks. With his contract set to expire over the offseason, Atlanta seems determined to reach amicable terms with its young defensive stalwart.
