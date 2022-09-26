Jarrett notched five tackles (four solo), including three for loss, and one sack during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Seahawks.

Jarrett was in the backfield on multiple occasions to shut down Seattle's rushing attack, but his lone sack couldn't have come at a better time. After a costly fumble by Marcus Mariota late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were driving, but Jarrett sacked Geno Smith for a 10-yard loss on third-and-eight, and on the ensuing fourth down, Richie Grant sealed the victory with an interception. Across the first three games of the season, Jarrett has totaled 11 tackles (seven solo) and 2.5 sacks.