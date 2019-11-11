Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Sack machine in Week 10 win
Jarrett amassed 2.5 sacks during Sunday's 26-9 win against New Orleans.
The 26-year-old interior lineman spearheaded a breakout Week 10 for the Falcons' pass rush, as Atlanta generated six sacks on Saints quarterback Drew Brees after managing just seven sacks through the first eight outings of the year. In addition to his typical run-stuffing prowess, Jarrett has been emerging as a pocket disrupter of late, picking up QB hits in each of his past three games as well as 3.5 combined sacks over Atlanta's two most recent games against Seattle and New Orleans. Week 11 presents an opportunity for Jarrett to get after young Panthers signal-caller Kyle Allen, who has five lost fumbles already on the season.
