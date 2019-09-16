Jarrett accounted for five total tackles and one sack during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles.

Jarrett continues to generate pressure from the interior, now having accounted for a sack in each of his first two outings of 2019, after finishing out last season with a total of six. Having been rewarded with a four-year, $68 million contract over the summer, Jarrett now strives for his first Pro Bowl nod on behalf of a now-healthy, and seemingly improved Falcons defense. It's encouraging to see that the front seven was more effective in containing the run in Week 2, limiting Philadelphia running back to 2.6 yards per carry after giving up 5.3 yards per attempt to Vikings backs in Week 1.