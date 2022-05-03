Jarrett and the Falcons came to terms Tuesday on a three-year extension worth up to $51 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The deal includes $34.5 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

The deal lowers Jarrett's cap figure for 2022 while simultaneously giving the star defensive lineman some added financial security. Though the one sack he recorded in 17 games in 2021 matched his lowest total since his rookie season in 2015, Jarrett remained effective as a run stopper with 59 tackles (38 solo).