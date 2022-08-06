Jarrett said Wednesday that he'll play all over the defensive line in 2022, Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jarrett said he's most comfortable at three-technique and nose tackle, but he's gaining experience at pretty much every alignment during training camp. The 2015 fifth-round pick signed a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason, and his increased versatility appears to be a key factor for the Falcons' new defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Jarrett's new role should bode well for his overall fantasy production in 2022 after he tied his career low with one sack last year.