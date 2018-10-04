Jarrett (ankle) was absent of his walking boot Thursday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The former Clemson standout is dealing with a sprained ankle and has already been ruled out for Week 5, but as evidenced by this news, seems to be progressing. Head coach Dan Quinn wouldn't rule out Jarrett past Week 5, but for the time being, it will be Jack Crawford, Terrell McClain, Deadrin Senat and the newly signed Michael Bennett in line for more snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories