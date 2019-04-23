Jarrett agreed to sign his $15.2 million franchise tag tender Monday, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett's consent to the franchise tag all but guarantees he'll remain in Atlanta for 2019, but the Falcons' brass appear intent on extending a lucrative multi-year contract to the emerging defensive star before the July 15 deadline. This objective is evidenced by general manager Thomas Dimitroff saying back in March, "Our aim is for (Jarrett) to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window." A versatile contributor with 23 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits over the past two seasons, Jarrett currently ranks as the NFL's fifth-best interior defensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus. His continued success will be essential to helping Atlanta improve upon a 25th-place finish in rush defense during 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...