Jarrett recorded five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Jarrett's first sack came on a first-and-10 play in the second quarter, and his split sack with Lorenzo Carter came a few drives later on a third-and-five. The veteran defensive end was expected to be more versatile this year after the Falcons defense lost Foye Oluokun and Dante Fowler this offseason, and Jarrett took full advantage of his new role in Week 1. He's already surpassed his sack total from a year ago and looks poised for a bounce-back campaign during his eighth year with the franchise.