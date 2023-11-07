Jarrett (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee Tuesday, per his personal Twitter account.

Jarrett was placed on injured reserve in late October after suffering a torn right ACL during the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Titans, and he'll begin his recovery process now that he's undergone a successful surgery. The All-Pro defensive tackle appeared in eight games for Atlanta this season, logging 23 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.