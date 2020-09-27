Jarrett (hip) exited Sunday's contest against the Bears, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how Jarrett suffered the injury, however, he's been unable to return to the game since the first half. As long as Jerrett is sidelined, Marlon Davidson would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
