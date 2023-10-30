Jarrett (knee) sustained a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's loss to the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jarrett's loss is a huge blow for the Falcons' defensive front, and primes LaCale London (knee) to be thrust into an expanded role starting Sunday versus Minnesota, if he can get healthy himself. A 30-year-old veteran, Jarrett now faces a difficult path to recovery for the 2024 campaign.