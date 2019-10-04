Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Suiting up Sunday
Jarrett (elbow) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Jarrett was held to limited participation Wednesday and Thursday, but he elevated to full speed Friday and will be ready to rock going forward. The fifth-year pro has registered 19 tackles and two sacks this season. He'll have a good chance to notch a sack in this outing, as Deshaun Watson has been dropped 18 times through four games, third-most in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...