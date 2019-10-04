Play

Jarrett (elbow) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Texans.

Jarrett was held to limited participation Wednesday and Thursday, but he elevated to full speed Friday and will be ready to rock going forward. The fifth-year pro has registered 19 tackles and two sacks this season. He'll have a good chance to notch a sack in this outing, as Deshaun Watson has been dropped 18 times through four games, third-most in the league.

