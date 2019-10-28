Jarrett made eight tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

This game marks a career high for tackles, and Jarrett now has 44 tackles and three sacks through eight games. It appears Jarrett will achieve multiple career bests this year, as the fifth-year pro is set up well to shatter his previous high of 55 stops, and he's on pace to match last year's six-sack total.