Jarrett accounted for three tackles and one sack during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.

The ascending defensive star reached the six-sack mark for a second consecutive campaign, and simultaneously achieved 11-plus tackles for loss for the second time over the past three years. In addition to his run-stuffing prowess, Jarrett has been an exceptionally valuable interior lineman given his ability to disrupt the passer. Jarrett has 44 QB hits in 45 regular-season games since the start of 2017, and he has finally been rewarded with his first career Pro-Bowl nod. Jarrett looks to get after Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston in Week 17, a quarterback who has been sacked 46 times while committing an astronomical 33 giveaways on the year.