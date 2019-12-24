Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Tallies another sack in Week 16 win
Jarrett accounted for three tackles and one sack during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.
The ascending defensive star reached the six-sack mark for a second consecutive campaign, and simultaneously achieved 11-plus tackles for loss for the second time over the past three years. In addition to his run-stuffing prowess, Jarrett has been an exceptionally valuable interior lineman given his ability to disrupt the passer. Jarrett has 44 QB hits in 45 regular-season games since the start of 2017, and he has finally been rewarded with his first career Pro-Bowl nod. Jarrett looks to get after Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston in Week 17, a quarterback who has been sacked 46 times while committing an astronomical 33 giveaways on the year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...