Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Tallies four sacks in 2017
Jarrett compiled 55 tackles and four sacks over 16 games for the Falcons in 2017.
Jarrett took a step forward in his third season, ultimately finishing the year as Pro Football Focus' fourth-best defensive tackle against the run and ninth-highest-graded at his position overall. However, he still wasn't worth much as an IDP asset given his modest statistical production. While he remains under contract with Atlanta for another season, Jarrett is only worth a look in deep fantasy formats in advance of 2018 drafts.
