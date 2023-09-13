Jarrett recorded three tackles (two solo), including a half-sack, in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.
Jarrett is now in his ninth season with the Falcons and he was once again a disruptor in the backfield. The defensive lineman has recorded at least 52 tackles in each of his last six campaigns.
